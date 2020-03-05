A York-based home development company launches their loft conversion services to allow clients in Leeds to gain additional living space in their homes.

(Newswire.net -- March 4, 2020) -- Leeds, UK -- A York-based home development company launches their loft conversion services to allow clients in Leeds to gain additional living space in their homes.

Home development firm Project-4 launches their loft conversion services for homes in and around Leeds, UK. The design and build company has been transforming attic spaces for over two decades and is poised to handle more projects outside of their home city of York.

The newly launched services aim to transform lofts into habitable living spaces. To achieve this, the company makes sure to plan all aspects of the design properly, including features like staircases and windows, and employ their decades of building experience to execute the plan within schedule and budget.

Project-4 is able to build different types of dormers to suit both the house’s existing layout and the client’s preferences. Clients may choose the rear dormer layout to maximize the available space, shed dormer to blend in with a single-storey house, or a recessed dormer to go with smaller roof lines and classic exteriors. The company can also construct mansard, eye brow, and gable dormers, if preferred.

Also depending on the client, Project-4 may install Velux windows. Otherwise known as skylights, these windows allow a significant amount of light to enter the room, adding a feeling of spaciousness and airiness into the loft. Velux windows also come with advanced functions, such remote control, as well as a thermostat or rain sensor to automatically open or close the windows.

As an all-around service provider, Project-4 offers custom furniture as well to integrate seamlessly into the newly constructed loft. Aside from loft conversion and custom furniture, the company also provides home extensions, side dormers, custom staircases, kitchen designs, and bathroom designs.

Project-4 has rendered their services in the areas of York, Harrogate, Leeds, Hull, and Beverley, and they are equipped to handle projects in other locations. Interested parties may log on to the aforementioned website for more information or to request a free, no-obligation quote.