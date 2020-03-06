An event company introduces their corporate catering services to provide Miami clients with great food options and impressive presentations for their business meetings and other gatherings.

Party and event planning company Rivera Events launches their corporate catering services for clients in the Miami area. The caterer can provide food for various occasions, including company events, galas, team picnics, business meetings, holiday gatherings, product launches, grand openings, cocktail parties, and networking events.

The newly launched services combine a wide array of food selections with elegant presentations to help stage impressive corporate functions. Rivera Events is able to offer a range of food options regardless of the event size. They feature cuisines like American, Italian, Caribbean, Mexican, Hispanic, Asian and Mediterranean available for breakfast, lunch, brunch, dinner, dessert or full service bar.

The catering company has pre-set menus that are perfect for various types of corporate events. They have a main catering menu for different occasions, gourmet menu for more upscale events, charcuterie and BBQ menus for more relaxed settings, and vegan menu for those following the special diet. Rivera Events is also able to come up with customized menus upon request.

As a one-stop event company, Rivera Events has the capability to provide other party essentials aside from the food. They may supply chairs, tables, linens, decorations, centerpieces, floral arrangements, photo booths, DJs, musicians, lighting, staging, tents, and children’s entertainment.

Serving families and local businesses in Miami for 15 years, Rivera Events offers various event services aimed at making celebrations memorable. Locally owned and operated, the event company provides catering, rentals, and entertainment for occasions like weddings, corporate events, business meetings, children’s parties, sweet 16s, and corporate picnics.

Over the years, Rivera Events has managed to receive commendations, as well as words of appreciation from their clients. One review they have received reads, “Great group of people to work with. We have worked with them several times. They have always delivered more than what we have expected.”

Parties interested in the company’s catering and event services may log on to the above website for more information.