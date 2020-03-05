Infostream updated its range of IT consulting and implementation services for businesses in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Infostream, a professional IT company in West Palm Beach, Florida, announced the launch of an updated range of IT consulting and implementation solutions for local businesses. The company has over 10 years of experience tailoring IT solutions for various industries including legal, finance, construction, land development, and more.

More information can be found at https://www.infostream.cc

The key to achieving great results is the successful implementation of well-designed strategies and recommendations. The newly launched IT consulting and implementation solutions at Infostream aim to help local companies achieve their business goals.

A modern day strategy is for companies to embark on substantial investments on IT infrastructure to gain a competitive advantage.

When it comes to determining how to integrate the latest technologies into one's existing operations, working with an experienced IT consultant is highly important.

The qualified experts at Infostream are able to deliver high-quality consultancy and implementation services utilizing their broad experience in key IT areas. They work closely with clients to conduct an objective assessment of the existing infrastructure and support strategy, identify gaps, recommend solutions in line with the company’s business goals and implement them.

The expert team always focus on understanding each client’s challenges and practice a proactive approach. They combine operational support with constant analysis, development, and deployment of new solutions to meet the expectations of each and every business.

Alan Crowetz, the president and CEO of Infostream, has extensive experience in accounting, communications, desktop publishing and troubleshooting among other skills. He holds a Masters in Business, a Series 7 certification, as well as numerous Microsoft advanced engineering certifications.

A satisfied client said: “A company that is honest, reliable and professional. They've helped me many times over the years. They have great customer service, are super friendly and it's nice to know you’re working with a company that gives you honesty and integrity every time. Thanks guys!"

