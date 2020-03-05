Over 50s Gold Investment Bullion Market Downturn Protection A newly updated retirement portfolio investment service has been launched by Regal Assets.

Regal Assets has launched an updated service for over 50s looking to secure their retirement with precious metals and crypto. They are a leader in the field when it comes to buying gold, silver and precious metals to protect any portfolio against a market crash.

For those looking to buy gold, there are a number of options to choose from. These include one kilo bars, 10 oz, 1 oz, and 50 grams down through to 1 gram.

One kilo bars are minted in the United States and all over the world. They are usually bought by those who want to invest in a large amount of gold, and are recognized worldwide. Regal Assets puts customers first and provides all the necessary education to make sure the customer is 100% comfortable with their investment.

One of the main advantages of dealing with Regal Assets is that they have a non-pushy sales approach. Unlike many companies who try to push their clients towards certain products, they focus on the products that suit the individual needs of each investor.

Another advantage is that they offer multiple storage options. That means storage not just in the US on a local level but also offshore in Singapore, the world’s most stable and secure financial jurisdiction.

Historically, gold prices move in the opposite direction of paper assets. That means adding a gold IRA to a retirement portfolio provides an insurance policy against a market crash or inflation. Gold, silver and other precious metals are a good option for those considering retirement because they offer a safety net.

Regal Assets makes it easier for anyone to invest in hard assets and digital assets. They are experts in providing wealth protection and diversification’s, and offering the best investments to protect against economic downturns.

