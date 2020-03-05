Campbell, California, expert roofing company Shadowfax Roofing and Solar updated its range of new roof installation services for residential and commercial clients in San Jose.

Shadowfax Roofing and Solar, a roofing company in Campbell, California, announced the launch of an updated range of new roof installation services for clients in San Jose. The company specializes in re-roofing, roofing repair and solar installation.

A new roof not only protects one's home from the natural elements but also increases its value and curb appeal. The newly launched new roof installation services at Shadowfax Roofing and Solar aim to provide San Jose clients with peace of mind knowing that their roof will be durable and long-lasting.

Shadowfax Roofing and Solar has a complete line of roofing services for one's home or business. The expert roofing team specialize in all aspects of residential and commercial roof repair, replacement, and installation.

The skilled and experienced installers are well trained and experienced. Their continuing education and training program ensures all projects are completed to meet or exceed the latest California standards for energy efficiency and performance.

Shadowfax Roofing and Solar is known for its excellent selection of cedar, slate and tile roofing and siding. The company's top-quality products and services add beauty and value to each client's home or construction project.

With more than two decades of experience within the roofing industry, the team at Shadowfax Roofing and Solar offer a complete supply and fix service for natural slate roofs and cedar shake. They are reliable, honest and focus on doing business with integrity.

Whether clients have to change their shingle, tile, or flat roof, the licensed roof professionals are prepared to manage each residential roof or commercial roof project.

A satisfied client said: "Jerry and his team were great! I work in construction management and I can say that Shadowfax is a high quality contractor. Our house was built in 1923 and they renovated our entire roof in 4 days including shingle demo, facia board, gutters, vents and new asphalt shingles. We are extremely happy with the end product!"

Interested parties can find more by visiting the above-mentioned website.