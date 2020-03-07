Professional dental clinic Fairfax Corner Dental launched its updated range of full smile makeover services for patients in Fairfax, Virginia.

More information can be found at http://www.fairfaxcountydentist.com

A person's smile is integral to their confidence and the way they feel. Fairfax Corner Dental just updated its full smile makeover service for patients who wish to improve, enhance or completely redesign the overall shape, appearance and confidence of their smile.

Enhancing one's smile can dramatically rejuvenate their entire appearance. A full smile makeover can have a profound impact on the signs of aging and on a person's overall appearance in general.

Dental issues improved and corrected during a smile makeover include missing and fractured teeth, teeth with severe tooth erosion, worn and uneven teeth, advanced periodontitis, and more.

The experienced team at Fairfax Corner Dental know how to utilize one or more restorative dental treatments to improve the function, strength, health, and stability of each patient's gums and teeth. They can perform a custom smile makeover based on the patient's specific aspirations.

Fairfax Corner Dental is a modern dental clinic, specialized in diagnostics and treatment of dental and oral issues. Dr. Chang Yi and Dr. Negar Tehrani offer comprehensive services from all fields of dentistry.

A satisfied client said: "I recently had a full smile makeover at Fairfax Corner Dental with Dr. Tehrani and Dr. Yi. I had a great experience from start to finish.The staff is warm and helpful, and the office is beautiful. Most of all, I am thrilled with the results! My new smile looks like I have naturally perfect teeth.Now I am smiling all the time! I would recommend Fairfax Corner Dental, Dr. Tehrani and Dr. Yi to any of my friends.”

Interested parties can find more by visiting the above-mentioned website.