(Newswire.net -- March 5, 2020) -- Smithtow, NY -- Smithtown, New York integrative medicine office Integrative Family acupuncture and massage therapy provides acupuncture and dry needling for patients experiencing sciatica, neck and back pain, migraines and other conditions.

Integrative Family Acupuncture and Massage Therapy, a holistic medicine office based in Smithtown, New York, released an updated range of treatments of patients with neck, back and shoulder pain, sciatica, migraines and other conditions. The office uses advanced acupuncture and dry needling therapies to help patients experience pain relief and improved musculoskeletal function and mobility.

More details can be found at https://ifamilywellness.com

The newly released services aim to provide an alternative treatment protocol to surgery, medications and physical therapy. While the standard approach may be efficient for various musculoskeletal conditions, it may also pose serious health risks due to the adverse effects of medication and the complicated recovery period following surgery.

Integrative Family Acupuncture and Massage Therapy has designed an alternative therapy method that uses acupuncture and dry needling to help patients achieve their pain relief and mobility goals.

Both acupuncture and dry needling therapy have been clinically proven as effective in the treatment of sciatica, neck, back, shoulder pain and migraines.

The treatment begins with an extensive initial assessment of the condition of each patient. After the initial consultation, patients benefit from a completely personalized acupuncture plan adapted to their unique health needs.

Depending on the musculoskeletal conditions of each patient, the Smithtown alternative medicine office offers traditional acupuncture, as well as dry needling to improve treatment efficiency. Dry needling is a specialized type of acupuncture which focuses on easing specific trigger points, thus reducing muscle tension and alleviating pain.

With the recent announcement, Integrative Family Wellness continues to expand its range of high-quality integrative medicine services.

A satisfied patient said: “I can’t begin to explain all of the benefits the team at Integrative Family Wellness and the acupuncture treatments have done for me! The staff are extremely knowledgeable and very friendly, they have your best interest and wellbeing in mind at all times. From the minute I walk in the whole environment is calm and relaxing and when I leave, I feel like a different person and can’t wait to go back.”

Interested parties can find more information by visiting the above-mentioned website.