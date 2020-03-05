Irvine, California online marketing agency MGA Digital Marketing announced the launch of an update of its services to provide web design.

Irvine, CA -- Irvine, California online marketing agency MGA Digital Marketing announced the launch of an update of its services to provide web design, SEO, content marketing, social media marketing and many other solutions.

MGA Digital Marketing, an online marketing agency based in Irvine, California, announced a complete range of online marketing solutions for small and medium-sized businesses across sectors. The agency offers web design, SEO, social media marketing, e-mail marketing, online branding and many other services, depending on the needs and marketing goals of each client.

The newly updated services aim to offer a comprehensive digital marketing package adapted to the needs of modern Irvine businesses.

Recent studies show that the overwhelming majority of US consumers use digital resources to look for businesses in their areas. Over 90% have used Google to find services or products, and more than half use social media to find business information.

MGA Digital Marketing has developed an extensive digital marketing package that covers all major online platforms, from search engines to social media networks and review websites.

Client businesses working with the Irvine agency benefit from professional web design and SEO solutions. The agency uses high-engagement templates to create unique websites showcasing the mission, values, products and services of each Irvine business.

Combined with its creative on-page and off-page search engine optimization, the agency’s web design service can be a powerful asset for any local business interested in maximizing its online presence.

The newly updated services also include professional online branding. MGA Digital Marketing partners with expert brand journalists and content strategists to promote its client businesses. Its branded content marketing services include news articles, blog posts and videos published on hundreds of high-authority media platforms.

With the latest announcement, MGA Digital Marketing continues to expand its range of cutting-edge online marketing solutions for local businesses in Irvine and the surrounding areas.

A spokesperson for the agency said: “Our approach is simple. We leverage the latest strategies and technologies used by large companies and then incorporate those services into your business strategy. We perform a research-based analysis to determine how your company can best use digital marketing methods so you can achieve your goals.”

