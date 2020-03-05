Regal Assets released a full report on effective gold and crypto investment as a practical tool for investors looking to diversify their portfolios while avoiding potential gold scams.

(Newswire.net -- March 5, 2020) -- Regal Assets released a full report on effective gold and crypto investment as a practical tool for investors looking to diversify their portfolios while avoiding potential gold scams.

Regal Assets, a company offering a variety of precious metals and cryptos investment options, launched a new report on smart gold and cryptocurrency investment in 2020. The main focus of the report is helping investors avoid gold scams while using verified platforms to diversify their portfolios and increase their chances of investment success.

The newly released report has been designed as a comprehensive resource on how to buy gold and cryptos without falling prey to the most common gold scams.

The current coronavirus epidemic has led to sharp declines in the financial markets throughout the world. Gold and other precious metals have seen an opposite trend, however, as investors worldwide are looking for effective ways to hedge their assets.

Regal Assets states that before buying gold online, investors need to be aware of the significant potential of encountering a gold scam.

“Gold scams have existed for thousands of years, but they are not as easy to spot today as they were back then”, explains the report. “Technology, complex paperwork and various IRS loopholes have helped scammers raise their game and lure hardworking investors into thinking that the scammer’s offer is safe and legit.”

The latest Regal Assets report includes an overview of the most frequent gold scams, as well as practical tips to help investors avoid them.

Regal Assets offers multiple investment opportunities in gold, silver, palladium and other precious metals, as well as cryptocurrencies. The platform allows direct asset purchase, gold IRAs, and various other options.

A member of the prestigious Forbes Finance Council, Regal Assets has provided high-quality precious metals investment services for investors throughout the world.

With the recently updated report, the company continues to invest in the development of new resources for investors interested in volatility-robust assets such as gold, silver, palladium and cryptocurrencies.

