(Newswire.net -- March 6, 2020) -- Kalispell, MT -- Vault Media is a 360-degree digital marketing agency. They work with digital marketing and business, aiming to be an all-in-one service dedicated to the online sphere.

Kalispell, MT - Vault Media, a versatile digital marketing agency, is pleased to announce the successful launch of its web design firm at the beginning of 2020. The company focuses on moving forward with the times in 2020 and understands the importance of high-quality web design, and it is eager to bring these vital services to the state of Montana.

Specializing in a wide variety of digital marketing components, Vault Media aims to encourage businesses to thrive online. Some of its in-house services include working with photography, videography, social media management, SEO, and advertising. Web design is another specialty it has added to the list to enrich user experience. Combining these features helps Vault Media to perfect all aspects of a business's online platforms. With a robust web design, they aim to help local companies obtain a stronger online presence.

Implementing a web design option to their range of services means Vault Media can work better with companies and their brand identity. It offers photography, logo graphic design, and copywriting to businesses. As a complement to these services, the web design feature puts more focus on establishing website development.

Vault Media emphasizes that its recently launched website design is about creating an attractive website, but it's also much more. Co-founders Anthony Fleming and Clint Ekern have adopted this tool to suit the contemporary market. This new addition should allow business websites to get optimum recognition on search engines. It will enable websites to function at high speed, be secure, and work well with mobile devices. Ekern and Fleming understand that website traffic is mainly through smartphones, which is why they have developed mobile-optimized web design.

This digital marketing agency's mission is about having an online space and knowing what to do with it. At Vault Media, being able to dominate that space is the goal. Helping businesses be prolific online ultimately can result in higher revenue. This company prides itself on its clients standing out from the vast competition on the web and social media. The web design feature further contributes to the other marketing options available to clients.

Vault Media is starting the year staying true to its ethos, showing a concise and passionate focus that delivers to businesses around Montana.