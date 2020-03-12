According to researchers, ashwagandha has long demonstrated its ability to fight a range of diseases.

(Newswire.net -- March 12, 2020) Orlando, FL -- There are various measures found to be helpful in boosting brain function and health.

According to researchers, it is best to resort to evidence-based techniques to keep the mind in shape. One is to actively learn something new often.

A study was published in The Gerontologist journal.

In this research, seniors were made to spend 12 weeks learning how to use an iPad and a variety of apps. It has been found that they had better memory retention of daily events, and were even able to perform better in simple tasks.

These improvements were not achieved by individuals who did not learn new skills, and indulged in activities such as socializing with others or watching movies.

Scientists also stress the importance of managing stress levels, and there are many ways to achieve this. These include having a weekly massage, a daily walk around the block, or relaxing with a magazine.

It is important to be warned that long-term stress can cause a spike in the levels of cortisol, which is a stress hormone. This eventually affects short-term memory regions of the brain.

Consumption of red wine has long been linked with heart health. However in some studies, it appears to also benefit the brain.

Researchers found that intake of wine enhanced the ability to form new memories.

When it comes to enhancing and protecting brain function, some natural remedies like ashwagandha may also be helpful.

According to researchers, ashwagandha has long demonstrated its ability to fight a range of diseases. It has been particularly studied due to its remarkable healing effects on brain health and function.

In traditional medicine, ashwagandha has been used in improving mental and intellectual capacity.

Scientists reveal this medicinal herb has cognition-promoting effects. It has even been used in kids with memory deficit. What makes it even more beneficial is that it could inhibit memory loss in older aged individuals.

This stress-fighting herb has also been found to potentially work in enhancing long-term visual memory. There are actually many other health benefits associated with its use. This is why it is highly recommended by researchers.

Individuals who want to improve their brain function may consider intake of ashwagandha supplements. Using this herb could be extremely beneficial in nourishing the brain with disease-fighting properties.

