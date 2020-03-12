In some studies, vitamin E has been able to demonstrate its ability to decrease inflammation inside the body and the skin.

According to experts, there are common ingredients like a chemical preservative called parabens consumers should avoid. It is also wise to avoid products with phenoxyethanol, which has some toxic effects on the body.

Its use or exposure has been linked with skin irritation or dermatitis, reproductive and developmental complications, as well as brain and nervous system damage.

It is similarly important to avoid the use of products with aluminum, which has long been associated with conditions like Alzheimer’s disease, breast cancer, and some brain disorders. Aluminum is often found in self-care products such as antiperspirant deodorants.

Dioxins are one of these chemicals, and they are also considered to be environmental pollutants. Experts warn they can stay inside the body for a prolonged period.

Taking better care of the skin can actually be achieved through some natural measures. It is wise to nourish the body with nutrients as they are vital for skin health. Various nutrients work magically inside the body to deliver remarkable healing goodness.

Males who want to enhance the appearance and health of their skin may take into account using some nutrients like vitamin E.

According to studies, vitamin E could aid in strengthening the capillary walls. It may even be effective in enhancing elasticity and moisture, and these are activities found to be due to its ability to act as a natural anti-aging nutrient inside the body.

In some studies, vitamin E has been able to demonstrate its ability to decrease inflammation inside the body and the skin. Researchers say the nutrient ended up making skin youthful and healthy.

It is worth mentioning that antioxidants have long been found helpful against skin cancer. More particularly, it aids in those who are constantly exposed to cigarette smoke or ultraviolet rays from sunlight, which have been found to be major contributors to cancer in the skin.

Scientists say it may even be beneficial in reducing the signs of acne and eczema. It could even aid in the healing process of the skin, including the ones damaged by sunburn.

It nourishes the skin with therapeutic agents, and this is why it is found useful in making skin look healthier and younger. Men who suffer from wrinkles, acne, and scars may even benefit from the use of this nutrient.

