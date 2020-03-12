In this research, it has been found that activated charcoal aids in preventing intestinal gas after consuming a typical gas-producing meal.

(Newswire.net -- March 12, 2020) Orlando, FL -- Today, there are quite a number of people who constantly suffer from bloating and gas as well as other bathroom problems.

According to experts, they may be related to diet but they could also be triggered by some more serious medical conditions. Foods like broccoli, beans, and onions are known to cause these issues.

However, it is worth realizing that not many people are aware sodas, fruits, and milk are also triggers. A sugar found in sodas and fruits called fructose as well as a sugar found in dairy products called lactose commonly cause bloating, gas, diarrhea, and abdominal cramps.

In the United States, there is an estimated number of 30 t0 50 million people with some degree of lactose intolerance.

A study was carried out and presented at the annual meeting of the American College of Gastroenterology in Seattle by University of Kansas researcher Peter Beyer, RD.

In this research, it has been found that almost half of normal individuals get gas due to fructose. It is important to understand that fructose can be found in fruit juice as well as soft drinks.

When it comes to alleviating gas and bloating, it is wise to consider what natural remedies like activated charcoal can offer.

According to researchers, activated charcoal works in binding with the gas-causing byproducts in foods that produce discomfort.

A study was published in the American Journal of Gastroenterology.

In this research, it has been found that activated charcoal aids in preventing intestinal gas after consuming a typical gas-producing meal.

Experts recommend intake of 500 mg of activated charcoal one hour before meal. It should also be consumed with a full glass of water. By eliminating gas-producing elements, activated charcoal aids in fighting various digestive discomforts.

It is worth realizing that there are many health benefits linked with the use of this natural remedy. This therapeutic ingredient is even used in cases of poisoning and hangovers, as well as in whitening the teeth.

Formulas like Purest Vantage Activated Charcoal could work wonders in delivering the healing benefits of this natural remedy. This supplement is highly potent and it continues to gain popularity in the global market.

What makes it even more beneficial is that it is protected with a money back guarantee. This essentially means that ever purchase of this therapeutic ingredient is risk-free as consumers can get a refund in case they end up unhappy with their purchase (http://www.amazon.com/Pure-Organic-Activated-Charcoal-Capsules/dp/B01M0322EC).

About PUREST VANTAGE Purest Vantage is passionate and dedicated to developing high-quality products that assist people in maintaining optimal health, enabling them to enjoy all the benefits a healthy lifestyle offers.