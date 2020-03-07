Leading midlife makeover specialist, Marlene Allen, has launched a newly updated service. She offers a range of programs to help clients overcome midlife issues.

Marlene Allen, a leading online midlife makeover specialist and personal development expert, has launched a newly updated service. She offers vitality rejuvenation programs, midlife makeover programs, and adrenals makeover programs to help clients change their life.

Marlene Allen explains that entering the midlife stage often means experiencing fatigue, aches and pains. But it’s possible to overcome these issues and take control to live a better, fuller life. With the unique online programs offered through “Your Body Power”, clients are able to discover new vitality and enjoy the fullness of life.

Marlene says that an all natural, timeless protocol that only fortunate women over time have had access to has now come out of the closet. That means more people can discover a new world of possibilities.

With her cutting edge programs, everything is handled virtually and everything is done for the client. Sessions can be over the phone, on Skype, or through Zoom to ensure a seamless, enjoyable process.

In addition to this, personal and discreet 1 on 1 sessions can be arranged. Changes are brought about in a holistic way, with no reliance on pills, creams or medical treatments. Each of the programs takes a fun, all natural and personal approach. Participants can discover the truth about who they are, and where they want to go.

Marlene states: “If you’re in your 40s or beyond, you’ve probably started to feel the decline of your life, your energy doesn’t last all day, your joints start to ache, and you don’t feel as invigorated as you used to. We live in a world when our bodies age faster than the calendar shows.”

“I’ve identified the triggers for cellular deterioration and how they affect women in midlife going through multiple changes in the physical, emotional, mental, energetic, spiritual and professional levels.”

