(Newswire.net -- March 6, 2020) -- Midvale, UT -- An exterior home remodeling company based in Salt Lake City introduces their residential home window replacement and installation service for Midvale clients looking to get vinyl windows.

Universal Windows Direct of Salt Lake City launches their home window installation and replacement services for clients in the city of Midvale, Utah. The company replaces old, broken, and drafty windows with top-quality vinyl windows.

Additional details can be found on the company's website at: https://www.uwdsaltlake.com

The newly launched services make use of the company’s signature UniShield windows. Made out of high-grade vinyl, the windows offer the best value with the array of options and features they provide all at prices that clients can afford.

To cater to varying architectural layouts, the vinyl replacement windows come in a variety of styles. Clients may choose from the double hung, bay and window, casement and awning, sliding, picture, and specialty options. The wide range of available products guarantee that clients will find a design that will integrate seamlessly with the rest of their home exterior.

On top of their aesthetic qualities, UniShield vinyl windows also help ensure more comfortable temperatures inside the home all year round. The windows’ heat retention properties allow homeowners to save significantly on energy consumption and the subsequent utility bill. The company makes sure only experts perform their installation so clients can enjoy these benefits from the get-go.

When clients come to Universal Windows Direct of Salt Lake City for replacement windows, they can rest easy knowing that the units to be installed are backed by a True Lifetime Warranty. With a coverage of 30 years, the industry-leading warranty assures clients that they will get the most out of their investment. The warranty can be transferred to new homeowners.

Universal Windows Direct of Salt Lake City is composed of exterior home remodeling experts catering to clients in their home city and the surrounding areas.