(Newswire.net -- March 9, 2020) -- Smithtown, NY -- Integrative Family Acupuncture and Massage Therapy offers a range of acupuncture, cupping, and massage therapy solutions for patients in Smithtown, New York. The clinic provides holistic health services for those looking to live a healthier, balanced life.

At Integrative Family Acupuncture and Massage therapy, the dedicated team recognize that the use of multiple therapeutic modalities may better the treatment outcomes of patients. That is why they just launched a new range of acupuncture, cupping, and massage therapy solutions for Smithtown patients.

Many people may consider acupuncture and massage therapy as two separate bodywork options. However, acupuncture and massage therapy work together in many ways to promote optimal health and wellness.

Acupuncture can reach into the deep muscle layers that massages cannot, calming the area, reducing inflammation, and therefore relieving pain. Massage is very effective in improving the circulation of a particular area in the body.

The experts at Integrative Family Acupuncture and Massage Therapy create individualized treatment plans with a clear plan of action to help each patient achieve their health goals. They use a natural and effective approach that aims to prevent illness and maintain the health of each and every patient.

Whether patients choose massage, acupuncture or cupping, they have the chance to enjoy an hour of relaxation for their body and mind. Insurance covers these treatment options so patients can get their insurance verified right away.

A satisfied patient said: "I can’t begin to explain all of the benefits the team at Integrative Family Wellness and the acupuncture treatments have done for me! With my ongoing back and rounding shoulder pain, I can really feel a difference with each treatment. It’s also very exciting all the different options the team offers! I recommend Acupuncture and IFW to everyone I can because it has been such a blessing to me."

