(Newswire.net -- March 5, 2020) -- Sheridan, WY -- Sheridan, Wyoming-based digital marketing agency MOB Media Marketing released a proprietary service for auto dealerships looking to attract more new customers.

MOB Media Marketing, an online marketing agency based in Sheridan, Wyoming, launched a full range of online marketing and lead generation services for auto dealerships in Wyoming and nationwide. The agency uses a proprietary customer targeting technology to accurately identify and engage high-intent customers in each of its client’s target areas.

The newly released service aims to provide a valuable resource for auto dealerships looking to increase their brand awareness and attract more potential customers.

Recent studies show that over 90% of US consumers use Google, social media or other online resources to look for businesses in their area. Without a solid online marketing strategy, companies could be missing out on a massive source of new customers.

MOB Media Marketing uses a proprietary technology called Hyper-Mobile Targeting. This allows the experts to tag a customer’s mobile device and send custom offers promoting its client’s dealerships.

A highly effective lead generation solution, it targets customers actively looking for a car in each dealership’s target area and presents them with custom offers based on their search criteria.

All services are based on a thorough initial consultation to accurately assess the target customer of each dealership and create a customized targeting strategy. MOB Media Marketing has extensive experience working with auto dealerships throughout the US.

A satisfied client said: “I have worked with this group and they are freaking rock stars! What they have done for me and our business has been shocking… the work that is put in with this type of service is no joke. I couldn't recommend this crew more… Don't hesitate to work with them or you will regret it!”

With the latest update, MOB Media Marketing continues to expand its range of high-quality online marketing solutions for businesses in Wyoming and beyond.

