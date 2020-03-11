A new video has been launched showing the benefits of buying a Youssi Custom Homes condo over renting a local apartment. Advantages include monthly savings, an increase in equity and more.

A new video has been launched comparing rent vs buy with the new luxury condos from Youssi Custom Homes and apartments in the Pleasant Valley area. It shows the benefits that the condo can offer over renting in the highly sought after location.

More information can be found at: https://facebook.com/YCHomesOfIowa/videos/194014991694009

The video discusses the pros and cons of opting to buy a $250k condo in comparison to renting a local apartment. One of the main benefits is the cost involved. Monthly mortgage payments for a condo from Youssi Custom Homes is a more affordable option at $1,650 per month as opposed to $2,700 per month in rent.

That equates to $1,050 per month in savings, which is $12,600 per year. This represents a huge difference that makes buying a condo a more appealing option.

In addition to the savings month to month and year to year, there are other benefits to consider. For example, with 3% appreciation, the value of the property will rise to $289k in five years. Buyers will also get $72k in equity over that same time, while making savings of $63k over the five years.

That means there are numerous reasons to buy a high end condo over rending a luxury apartment in the Pleasant Valley School District. Youssi Custom Homes explains that anyone buying one of their condos gets put into a draw to win a 3-day vacation to Las Vegas or Orlando.

Property highlights include the top-rated location in the number one school district in Iowa. The condos are also just one mile from the TBK Sports Complex, and close to all major grocery and shopping areas.

Each also has a fully fitted, modern kitchen and there are two or three bed options to choose from. All the condos also come with a 2-car heated garage.

The company is fully accredited with the BBB and prides itself on high quality service.

Additional details can be found at: https://facebook.com/YCHomesOfIowa