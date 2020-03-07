A Eugene-based metal buildings company introduces their services aimed at helping Portland clients secure custom steel structures for storage.

(Newswire.net -- March 6, 2020) -- Portland, OR -- A Eugene-based metal buildings company introduces their services aimed at helping Portland clients secure custom steel structures for storage, car and RV protection, workshop, and other functions.

Based in Eugene, steel storage building manufacturer Oregon Carports launches their metal building products and services for clients in the Portland area and beyond. The buildings can be fully customized according to clients’ needs and preferences.

Additional details can be found on the company’s website at: https://oregoncarports.com

The company’s latest launch makes it easy for Portland clients to design and order metal buildings made out of American steel. Depending on the chosen layout, the buildings can serve various purposes, including carports, RV covers, boat houses, picnic areas, or workshops.

Oregon Carports offers a wide range of options to allow clients to customize the buildings and suit their exact requirements. The buildings can be upgraded to include windows, walk-in doors, roll-up doors, as well as structural reinforcements like additional bracing and trusses for areas that experience heavy snow.

Special options are also available, including heavy-duty walk-in doors, insulation, overhead doors, colored screws, and colored roll-up doors. If clients prefer to use their own windows, the company’s builders may also prepare the necessary frames and install the windows for an additional fee.

Oregon Carports features a browser-based 3D imaging tool that lets clients design their own metal buildings and see the corresponding price estimates. The tool also allows them to choose their preferred style, size, sides and ends, color, doors, windows, and frameouts, as well as additional options like frame gauge, anchors, concrete supports, and insulation.

A leading provider of steel buildings, Oregon Carports specializes in offering storage solutions to address the needs of industrial, commercial, agricultural, and residential clients. The company has a strong focus on both economy and durability, so clients can rest assured that they are getting the best quality metal buildings while staying on budget.

Oregon Carports’ metal buildings are backed by a 20-year warranty. Shipment and installation are free. Homeowners and business managers interested in adding metal buildings to their property may log on to the above-mentioned website for more information.