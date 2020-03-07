London VoIP phone provider 123pbx has launched UK hosted VoIP solutions for small, medium, and large businesses across the country.

(Newswire.net -- March 6, 2020) -- London, UK -- London VoIP phone provider 123pbx has launched UK hosted VoIP solutions for small, medium, and large businesses across the country. The company offers bespoke IP telephony solutions with more than 40+ leading phone system features.

More information about 123pbx is available at https://www.123pbx.net

The UK IP telephony service provider has launched industry-leading VoIP solutions accessible through desktop, portable, and handheld devices. 123pbx is a hosted IP phone solution provider offering secure cloud based phone system allowing businesses the flexibility to work from anywhere in the world.

A report on America News Hour estimates that the UK IP telephony market is expected to grow at a rate of 8.1 per cent to £2.14 billion by 2025. As local UK businesses expand their global footprint, 123pbx offers cost-effective IP phone solutions that deliver more than 40+ phone system features used by global telecom giants.

123pbx offers several telephony features including auto-attendant IVR, ring groups, call forwarding, custom greetings, call recording, hold music, three-way calling, call monitoring, voicemail, and group calling.

Businesses can customise their IP phone service package to integrate with their CRM system and make calls from within their own system. 123pbx integrates with Zendesk, Vtiger, Zoho, Salesforce, Pipedrive, Bullhorn, Sugar, and other leading CRM platforms. Businesses can choose to have local phone numbers in 79 countries and 3653 area codes around the world.

123pbx offers cost-effective world-class IP phones from award-winning unified communications provider Grandstream and Yealink. The company offers a free meeting to help businesses choose the right UK IP phone system.

According to a spokesperson for the UK business VoIP phone system provider, "We understand that every business has a unique vision for their company. With this unique vision, come unique communication needs. We work alongside our clients to enhance the performance, efficiency, and competitiveness of their telecom services and look forward to being the preferred VoIP providers UK businesses choose."

123pbx is a full service IP unified communications company headquartered in London. The company offers scalable, versatile, and cost-effective business IP telephony services. The company features three popular VoIP plans - Standard, Business, and Unlimited - that include installation, maintenance, and upgrade services.

For more information about VoIP solutions for small businesses in the UK, call 0207 1000 830 or visit the URL above.