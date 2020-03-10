Roseville, California chiropractic office Dr. Funk Chiropractic released a full range of chiropractic therapies for auto accident injuries.

Dr. Funk Chiropractic, a chiropractic office based in Roseville, California, released an updated range of services for patients with injuries resulting from auto accidents. The office’s therapeutic approach combines effective chiropractic adjustments with X-rays and laser technology to enable its patients to see significant improvement as quickly as possible.

With the latest announcement, the Roseville chiropractic office aims to provide a series of professional therapeutic services for patients injured in all types of auto accidents.

From whiplash to knee trauma, disc herniation and other conditions, auto accidents pose a series of important health risks for the health of those involved. While minor accidents may result in no visible injuries, it is important to consult a chiropractor to identify any potentially hidden musculoskeletal health issues.

Dr. Funk undertakes an extensive initial assessment of each patient’s condition to identify the nature and extent of their injuries. Depending on the condition of each patient, he either recommends further medical investigations, or proceeds to create a custom chiropractic therapy plan.

The Roseville chiropractor uses professional adjustment techniques to eliminate pain and promote optimal musculoskeletal function and mobility. His therapies can target affections of areas including the neck and back, shoulders, elbows, hands, ribs hips and knees.

Dr. Funk Chiropractor is led and founded by Dr. Steve Funk, a leading Roseville chiropractor with more than two decades of experience helping patients with a variety of conditions.

A satisfied patient said: “Doctor Funk’s Chiropractic is definitely the place to be if you have any kind of back, shoulder, joint or other kinds of pain. I’ve been coming in for the past few months with some back pain and every time I leave, I leave feeling great with little to no pain. He’s super easy to talk to and makes every visit fun and enjoyable. I highly recommend coming in for a visit.”

Interested parties can find more information by visiting the above-mentioned website.