St. Louis, MO lower back pain management practice Katalyst announced the launch of innovative back pain relief treatments in the city. The award-winning interventional pain management practice in Chesterfield, MO offers a range of sustainable pain management treatment methods.

The St. Louis medicinal pain management center has introduced individualized therapies for upper and lower back pain. These treatments include protein-based biologic injections, pressure-relieving epidural injections, and radiofrequency treatments to block pain.

The CDC estimates that about 50 million Americans—about 20 percent—suffer from chronic pain with 8 percent of adults experiencing high-impact chronic pain. Katalyst offers patients a wide range of methods, treatments, and techniques that draw from a multidisciplinary toolbox of medical and lifestyle modification strategies.

The team of medical pain relief specialists at Katalyst uses evidence-based approaches to create individualized treatment plans. Led by Board-certified spine care specialist and interventional pain management physician Dr. Kaylea Boutwell Lenarz. She has performed more than 10,000 pain relief procedures and is board-certified in anesthesiology and surgical critical care, pain management, and is an Independent Medical Examiner.

Katalyst employs proven pain management techniques and a holistic approach to treat chronic and acute pain caused by workplace injuries, age-related conditions, and other causes. The St. Louis lower back pain management facility treats spinal joints, favoring innovative noninvasive therapies that do not rely on prescription pain medication.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis pain and rehabilitation specialist center, "If back pain is causing a severe effect on your life, then you need to know that you have effective options for treatment available to you. Katalyst is proud to serve the St. Louis and Chesterfield, MO areas, offering patients a more lasting level of comfort so that you can regain control of your life."

Katalyst is a full-cycle pain management practice headed by Dr. Kaylea Boutwell Lenarz, MD, a pioneer of innovative, noninvasive pain relief methods. The pain management center serves patients in Chesterfield and St. Louis and handles workers' compensation and medical adjusters.

Dr. Boutwell Lenarz is the incumbent President of the Missouri Society for Interventional Pain Physicians and a Member of the American Society for Interventional Pain Physicians.

For more information about effective lower back pain treatments in St. Louis and Chesterfield, call314-230-7800 or visit the URL above.