(Newswire.net -- March 9, 2020) -- West Jordan, UT -- A Christian Outpatient Rehab Program has been launched by the leading rehab center in the West Jordan UT area. Anyone struggling with addiction is encouraged to contact the rehab center today.

A Christian Drug and Alcohol Treatment Center in West Jordan UT has launched Outpatient Christian Rehab Services. The outpatient recovery program has been created for those who cannot take advantage of the inpatient services.

The launch of this rehab facility in West Jordan UT allows clients to take advantage of the same resources that inpatients have available at the center. Christian outpatient rehab is available for various lengths of time that are chosen by the client.

Alcoholism and drug addiction are serious problems and part of the solution for success in rehab is having an environment that will facilitate continued recovery. This drug and alcohol outpatient rehab program is based on personal progress, utilization of 12 Step support groups and current modalities that are proven to promote a healthy and long lasting rehab and recovery.

The staff at this West Jordan rehab facility develop a personalized plan for each client. The highly trained Christian counselors consider various factors and obtain a commitment from the addict. This process of accountability and agreement brings a much higher level of success for the drug or alcohol addicted individual.

The outpatient program requires at least a 12-week commitment so that the addict has all the information he or she needs to make permanent lifestyle changes. Leaving the program is predicated on several factors including having no cravings, knowing exactly how to stop the thoughts and feelings that lead to relapse, mending important relationships, and allowing the brain to heal from the damage created with drugs and alcohol.

This Christian Rehab Recovery Center has developed the outpatient program so that individuals can stay at home and keep their job, family and personal life intact, while learning what about addiction and dependence. The center provides daily support through learning and practicing the 12 Steps and sharing with the others in the group.

They have therapy groups, education groups, experiential groups all designed to teach an addict how to better cope with life other than using a chemical substance.

This launch of the Christian Rehab Center in West Jordan UT is meant to provide everyone struggling to overcome addictions a viable solution to overcome their problems. The area they service may be seen at the following link https://goo.gl/maps/YFySoYgdqFshHqaG7

