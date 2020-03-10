An outpatient drug and alcohol rehab center has been launched in Orem UT. It is being offered by a licensed and certified recovery center as an alternative to inpatient care.

(Newswire.net -- March 10, 2020) -- Orem, UT -- An outpatient drug and alcohol rehab center has been launched in Orem UT. It is being offered by a licensed and certified recovery center as an alternative to inpatient care.

A Christian Drug and Alcohol Treatment Center in Orem UT has launched a General Outpatient program for individuals that would like to be free of the harmful effects of addiction.

This Christian based outpatient program was started to provide the same outstanding treatment that the inpatient services at this Christian recovery center offer. The outpatient rehab program is based on the 12 steps found in AA and NA.

The problems of addiction disrupt every aspect of an addicts life and part of the solution is great support. The support this outpatient Christian drug and alcohol rehab program offers includes not only time tested methods of treatment but also immediately assigns new addicts to a dedicated support group and a licensed counselor for long term success.

The Drug and Alcohol Treatment Center in Orem believes that everyone is a unique individual and therefore a personalized plan is developed for each client. The highly trained and certified Christian counselors consider numerous issues and talk in-depth about what the client is wanting to accomplish before accepting them into the outpatient program.

A minimum 3-month commitment is expected for anyone considering the Christian outpatient program. It takes that long for the addict to receive all the information he or she needs to make permanent lifestyle changes.

The rehab center has developed this dynamic outpatient program so that those who cannot stay at the center can still get well. With the general outpatient program, they can stay in their home environment, keep their job and maintain their commitments to family while learning to be drug and alcohol-free.

Those committed to being free from their addiction can come to the center daily and take part in various therapy groups, education groups, and experiential groups that are available. These groups are all designed to teach an addict to cope without the crutch of drugs and/or alcohol.

The launch of this outpatient rehab program brings all the resources to anyone in the Orem UT area needing help getting free from drugs or alcohol. The center's location can be viewed at this link https://goo.gl/maps/GBuGdEb91tAmoJwo6

