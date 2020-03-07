The launch of fast-acting foot massage balls by Physix Gear is relieving cramped muscles in homes and offices around the world. They are designed to quickly relieve tension and soreness.

(Newswire.net -- March 7, 2020) -- The launch of fast-acting foot massage balls by Physix Gear is relieving cramped muscles in homes and offices around the world. They are designed to quickly relieve tension and soreness.

The leading distributor of performance and recovery gear has launched the Physix Lacrosse Balls massager balls. These fast-acting foot massage balls are designed to rejuvenate and revitalize feet with a deep tissue massage.

For more information see https://www.physixgear.com/collections/best-massage-gear/products/best-foot-massager-balls-best-deep-tissue-massage-balls-for-trigger-points-plantar-fasciitis-back-pain-foot-reflexology-myofascial

The launch of these high-quality foot massage balls came after consulting with numerous practitioners of bodywork. They expressed a need for a simple foot massage ball that they and their clients could conveniently use to relax muscles. As a result, many physical therapists, reflexology specialists and others in the bodywork world are having great results using these foot massage balls.

These foot massage balls provide soothing myofascial release by using ultimate trigger point therapy that relieves muscle tension, soreness, and relaxes tight muscles. The massage roller lacrosse balls rejuvenate and revitalize all the areas of your body, boosting blood flow and enhancing flexibility.

The foot massage balls may be used almost anywhere. Whether lying on a yoga mat, in the bed, on the floor or sitting comfortably on any chair. They may be used at the gym, at home, or the office. The massage balls are small, lightweight, and portable, and easy to carry along on any trip.

Physix Lacrosse Massage Balls have been found to relieve joint stress, muscle soreness, and knots. Tension in shoulders, foot, neck, arms, legs, hips, buttocks and thighs evaporates almost instantly with these foot massagers. These foot massaging balls are also being used to alleviate kinks, spasms, and cramps and soothe tight muscles. Users experience deep tissue myofascial release, increased blood flow and faster recovery times.

The massager balls are being distributed by Physix Gear a leader in the Fitness and Health industry. As a small family business, the owners are revolutionizing the Fitness and Health market.

During the launch of these innovative massager balls, the company is offering a free guide and recommended that anyone interested in seeing the balls in action is invited to watch a short video at https://youtu.be/bfKy8eJxonc