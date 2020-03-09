The Business Broker of Orlando has launched a service to help non-citizen entrepreneurs apply for the E-2 Visa program.

The Business Broker of Orlando, the leading business broker in the state of Florida has launched an E-2 Visa consultation service. The E-2 Treaty Investor Visa is a Visa program where non-immigrant foreigner entrepreneurs may start a business and thereby stay in the United States as long as the business is in operation.

The launch of the E-2 Visa Consultation Service has been created to help foreign entrepreneurs with the paperwork, rules, and regulations involved an E-2 Visa. Under the E-2 Treaty Investor Visa, a non-citizen can come to the United States, start a business for around $50,000 and obtain a Visa for themselves and their families.

The E-2 is one of the least expensive means for one to obtain a Visa to obtain residency in the United States. According to the United States State Department, the Visa applicant must make a “substantial” investment in the planned business and the investment must be “sufficient to ensure the successful operation of the enterprise."

The Business Broker of Orlando helps candidates and their proposed business enterprise prepare to apply for the E-2. They recommend that the business be almost ready to open prior to opening. E-2 Visas may be renewed every 2-5 years.

The E-2 Visa Consultation Service can help individuals prepare for each and every step of the process and comply with any requirements that may be required by the government.

One of the requirements that the government requires is that the enterprise must generate economic improvement in the local economy where the business is located. Bobby C. Chung, an immigration attorney that specializes in E-2 Visa law states, “The U.S. government is not interested in what they call marginal investments — businesses that are too small to make any meaningful contribution to the American economy."

