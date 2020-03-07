The Sudoku Professor expanded its range of Sudoku tutorials and training resources with the addition of the Master’s Level Sudoku Solving System.

The Sudoku Professor, a website specializing in high-quality Sudoku training resources, updated its range of online courses and tutorials to offer a complete Sudoku Master’s program. The program is ideal for intermediate players who want to develop an in-depth understanding of the more complex aspects of the game.

More details can be found at https://www.sudokuprofessor.com.

The new release is aimed at Sudoku enthusiasts looking for a proven step-by-step method to master solving hard Sudoku puzzles.

The Sudoku Master’s program includes essential techniques allowing Sudoku players to visualize their next moves using the same principles used by Chess Masters. The advanced concepts are broken into progressive step-by-step videos and designed to eliminate the frustration of not being able to solve hard puzzles.

All the video tutorials, courses and walkthroughs available at The Sudoku Professor are optimized to make learning as easy as possible. The concepts are immediately applicable, free of technical jargon, and accompanied by various technical puzzles.

New members get access to their first four lessons for free, allowing them to get a preview of the program free of charge and with no extra obligation.

With the latest announcement, The Sudoku Professor continues to expand its range of high-quality Sudoku training resources for players at all experience levels.

A satisfied customer said: “When I first started Sudoku I had no technique and used the brute force method. I searched for help but only came up with complicated formula’s with explanations that I could not decipher. Then I came across Sudoku Professor. It’s a methodical, step by step in a video format that is easy to follow. The exercises after each lesson are valuable ways to reinforce learning. If there was a college course on Sudoku, this is how it would look.”

Interested parties can find more information by visiting the above-mentioned website or can view the courses directly by visiting https://sudokuprofessor.com/products