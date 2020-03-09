A dental office based in Waukesha launches their updated list of dental care services for patients in and around the city.

(Newswire.net -- March 9, 2020) -- Waukesha, IA -- A dental office based in Waukesha launches their updated list of dental care services for patients in and around the city. The family dentists at the clinic can treat both children and adults.

Spring City Family Dental launches their updated range of dental care services for children, adults, and families in and around Waukesha, Wisconsin. In addition to scheduled visits, the office also offers emergency services for patients with immediate dental problems and concerns.

Additional details can be found on their website at: https://springcitydental.com

The newly launched dental care range includes several procedures aimed at helping their patients improve their smiles. They have dental bonding that enhances the overall appearance of teeth, dental contouring to change the length or shape of teeth, and teeth whitening to lighten and help remove stains and discoloration.

Aside from cosmetic treatments, Spring City Family Dental also offers solutions to missing or damaged teeth. They provide complete and partial dentures to serve as removable teeth replacements, crowns and bridges for those who prefer fixed prosthetic devices, and dental implants for patients who may have lost a tooth or teeth because of an injury, a periodontal disease, or some other reason.

Cosmetic fillings, sealants, root canals, gum tissue recontouring, and routine dental care procedures are also performed at the dental office.

As the dentists at the clinic understand that dental emergencies may happen any time of the day, they are open to accepting patients outside of their regular office hours. Patients dealing with toothache, a missing crown, a displaced filling, or any other immediate concerns may get in touch with the dental clinic to seek assistance.

Spring City Family Dental employs a team of dedicated, knowledgeable, and friendly staff working tirelessly to earn the trust of their patients. A network provider with Delta Dental, the office accepts and processes most dental insurances, but patients with specific inquiries are advised to contact their staff directly.

The dental office is located at 707 West Moreland Blvd #1, Waukesha, Wisconsin. Patients may connect to the above-mentioned website to find more information, or call (262) 548-9600 to set up an appointment.