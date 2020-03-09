Online language training company Arabic Simply has launched beginner-level Arabic courses to help people learn how to read and understand Arabic.

More information can be found by visiting: https://www.arabicsimply.com

The Arabic Simply courses are designed to help people who are completely new to Arabic understand the Arabic alphabet and be able to read the language fluently and correctly over a short period of dedicated study.

Arabic is a widely spoken language with millions Arabic speakers worldwide. The Arabic Simply online courses use an innovative reading-based method to provide students with a fun and engaging language learning experience.

The company founder has been teaching Arabic since 2004 and has since traveled to Egypt to further his knowledge of the Quran and the classical Arabic language. He’s studied at various Arabic centers in Cairo and has taken lessons with local Mashaayikh.

Since his travels to Egypt he has returned to his home in Sydney where he has been teaching at Unity Grammar School as well as teaching Arabic and Islamic studies at a primary and secondary level.

He has since furthered his education at the Al-Madinah International University and is currently teaching Arabic Language and Fiqh studies at Madjid Abu Bakr in Sydney.

To complement his in-person teaching, Mazen launched Arabic Simply to provide access to his language teaching techniques to people from all over the world. One of the convenient features of the Arabic Simply courses is that students can learn at their own pace, from the comfort of their own home.

Included in the course material are videos and PDF downloads as well as live one-on-one coaching. Mazen is so confident about the Arabic Simply courses that he’s happy to offer a 60-day money back guarantee.

For those who are interested but not sure they are ready to commit, Arabic Simply is offering the Arabic Alphabet mini-course for free. Interested parties can find more information, download the free mini-course and sign up for full courses at the link above.