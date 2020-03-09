Anthem, Arizona, medical clinic Get Well Scottsdale updated its range of completely non-invasive acoustic sound-wave therapy treatments for men struggling with erectile dysfunction.

(Newswire.net -- March 9, 2020) -- Anthem, AZ -- Anthem, Arizona, medical clinic Get Well Scottsdale updated its range of completely non-invasive acoustic sound-wave therapy treatments for men struggling with erectile dysfunction.

Get Well Scottsdale, a medical clinic in Anthem, Arizona, announced the launch of an updated range of hormone therapy and acoustic sound-wave therapy treatments for men struggling with testosterone deficiencies and erectile dysfunction. The clinic specializes in providing the basics for optimal health and longevity.

More information can be found at https://www.GetWellScottsdale.com

Acoustic sound-wave therapy is a new modality that has recently been developed for treating erectile dysfunction (ED). The newly launched acoustic sound-wave therapy solutions, also known as GAINSWave at Get Well Scottsdale aims to solve ED Symptoms to help patients live healthier lives.

Men with erectile dysfunction usually suffer from a lack of blood flow. In most cases, this happens because of an underlying health problem impacting the circulatory system, such as diabetes, high cholesterol, or high blood pressure.

Acoustic sound-wave therapy uses energy from acoustic waves to trigger a process called neovascularization, the formation of new blood vessels. Recently, scientists have investigated high-frequency acoustic wave therapy to help men with ED and have found that up to 75% of men with vascular ED respond favorably.

At Get Well Scottsdale, the team strives to remain at the forefront of the health and wellness field, and therefore are eager to provide this new approach to improve Erectile Dysfunction, and in many cases completely eliminate the issue for men.

This treatment is completely non-invasive and drug free. Over time, drug treatments become less effective due to poor blood flow or by not being completely metabolized. Acoustic Sound-Wave Therapy which has been commonly referred to as GAINSWave, has proven to be more effective than other typical ED therapies at treating Erectile Dysfunction by stimulating blood flow, reducing micro-plaques, and growing new vessels.

With the recent announcement, the team at Get Well Scottsdale are dedicated to improving their patients' health and enjoyment of life and effectively treating a wide range of ailments.

According to the official website of Get Well Scottsdale, "Our natural hormone therapy combats the various biological effects of aging and hormone level imbalances. Our holistic practitioners administer wellness therapies to help you become a healthier version of yourself."

Interested parties can find more by visiting the above-mentioned website.