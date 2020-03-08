LURN announced the release of a new report now available for those looking to start an online business from Australia.

LURN announced the launch of a new report on how to start a successful online business from Australia or anywhere in the world. The report also covers the benefits of participating in the upcoming LURN Summit, an online conference that makes it easy and affordable for everyone to set up a profitable home-based business.

Owning and maintaining an online business gives one the freedom to make a steady income from anywhere in the world. The newly launched report by LURN aims to help people worldwide start their own successful business as soon as possible.

The new report explains that home-based businesses are wildly popular because they require minimal overhead costs and provide business owners with a lot of flexibility.

The new LURN Summit offers participants key tips to get the most from their money when both starting and growing their own online business.

During the first day, students will learn from Bob Proctor, the keynote speaker for the day, how to succeed as an entrepreneur, the best online and offline business opportunities, why email marketing is very important, why digital publishing is the future of business, and the power of a coaching business.

Throughout the second day, Robert Kiyosaki will help participants understand why they need to be on Facebook and Youtube, the power of personal coaching, how to monetize social media, how to get traffic to any website, and more.

LURN notes that at the end of the second day, participants will be empowered and prepared to launch their entire business.

According to the official website of LURN, "The LURN Summit has one goal: empower you to quickly and effectively launch your own profitable online business. We'll cover every topic necessary to get you off the ground and scale your business. The tactics you'll discover at the LURN Summit can be implemented right away."

