(Newswire.net -- March 9, 2020) -- The 5th Annual Keto and Low Carb Conference 2020 is being held in Denver Colorado this year. The dates are March 12-15 and live streaming is available for those cannot attend in person.

The Low Carb Conference 2020 will be held at the Sheraton in downtown Denver beginning on March 12th, 2020 and continuing through the 15th. Healthcare and Non-Healthcare Professionals will be attending along with several new speakers. This is the largest event that is specifically focused on the Keto and low carb lifestyle.

Dr. Jeffry Gerber, Denver's Diet Doctor and the entire team will be lecturing, teaching and inspiring attendees with the latest information about the science of Keto and the benefits of a low carb diet. The latest data and all the latest research will be discussed by leading medical and nutritional experts from around the world. The conference has been approved for 21 hours of CME and there will be a special screening of the "Fat Fiction" film.

This conference marks the fifth annual conference and as interest in Keto has soared so has the number of attendees to the Keto and low carb nutrition conference. This year Dr. Gerber and the team are anticipating an attendance of 1,000 or more.

The Keto and Low Carb Conference this year include doctors, scientists, and international guests including Harvard Medical School professor and endocrinologist Dr. David Ludwig, Dr. Arthur Agatston author of the South Beach Diet books, Nina Teicholz the champion of the anti-sugar movement and father and daughter team of Mikhaila and Dr. Jordan Peterson.

Specialty subjects that will be addressed at the conference on how to practically implement the latest research into an everyday lifestyle. The latest case studies will be discussed along with creating practical solutions for the clientele attendees are helping.

Topics included at the Denver Low Carb 2020 conference will include obesity, diabetes, heart disease, exercise, management and treatment of various conditions and how nutrition applies to a variety of lifestyle choices.

Dr. Jeffry Gerber co-founder and featured speaker states “We educate and empower people to take charge of their health... By focusing on prevention and treatment programs using Low Carb High Fat, Keto, Paleo, and Whole Foods diets we redefine healthy nutrition that addresses health, wellness, and chronic medical conditions.”

The Keto and Low Carb conference is being carried via live stream and tickets may be purchased online.

