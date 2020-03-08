The latest line of thermal security patrol robots by SMP Robotics can monitor the body temperature of individuals in crowded areas and send instant risk alerts to the authorities.

(Newswire.net -- March 8, 2020) -- The latest line of thermal security patrol robots by SMP Robotics can monitor the body temperature of individuals in crowded areas and send instant risk alerts to the authorities, thus minimizing the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

SMP Robotics, a company specializing in outdoor security and inspection robots, announced that its latest generation of patrol robots can accurately operate to identify individuals at risk of spreading the coronavirus. The robots can scan crowded areas such as airport terminals or any public areas, using a high-precision temperature measurement technology to identify potentially at-risk individuals.

More details can be found at https://smprobotics.com.

The announcement comes amid the worldwide effort to find effective ways to contain the rapidly spreading COVID-19 coronavirus. The virus has already infected, as of now, nearly 100,000 individuals and led to over 3,400 deaths throughout the world, having currently spread to 85 countries.

In support of global efforts, SMP Robotics has introduced its 2020 range of patrol robots with enhanced technologies to offer, among others, effective temperature scanning solutions.

The company’s S5.2 IR Hershel line of thermal security robots are equipped with smart passive thermal cameras allowing them to scan individuals up to a 30-meter radius. When robots detect individuals with a temperature of 37.4 Celsius or higher, they take pictures of the person and notify security or health officials.

Unlike stationary temperature scanners, which have a limited testing capacity and require a controlled flow of individuals, thermal security robots are ideal for confidential and instant temperature monitoring in any crowded areas.

SMP Robotics states that its robots can be implemented in areas with a high COVID-19 spread risk, such as airports, railways stations or border posts. Additionally, they can also be used to patrol crowded industrial or commercial facilities.

The latest generation of thermal scanning robots are powered by a powerful AI and can provide 24/7 video recording and temperature scanning in all environments. They use a pneumatic tire design to facilitate movement across various types of terrain.

With the latest announcement, SMP Robotics aims to provide a streamlined, cost-effective temperature measurement solution that can be used to minimize the spread of the coronavirus.

Interested parties can find more information by visiting SMP Robotics website: https://smprobotics.com.