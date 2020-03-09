Direct to the public jewellery repair and custom jewellery workshop selected as the winner in the "Jewellers of the Year" category in a recent event.

(Newswire.net -- March 8, 2020) Surrey, BC -- Around 100 wedding professionals gathered on Thursday, February 27, at The Executive Vancouver Airport Hotel to find out the champions of The 2nd British Columbia Wedding Awards 2020, in an elegant ceremony, put on to acknowledge the best that the industry has to offer.

The awards recognized everyone that works hard towards creating memorable and unique weddings; from wedding planners, coordinators, specialists and caterers to photographers, videographers, florists and stationery suppliers.

The glitzy evening was hosted by radio-presenter, Megan Edwards. She presented the awards and acknowledged those who promote excellence in the industry, inspire others by their achievements and add the fairy-tale sparkle to any wedding.

The competition was fierce but Jewellery Clinic, of Surrey BC with 2 locations won the "Jewellers of the Year" category and took the trophy home.

Guaicapuro Rodriguez, Owner of Jewellery Clinic, says "to be selected as the winners in our category is such an honour and delight to all of us here – we have an amazing staff at each of our two locations in North Surrey and South Surrey, and even more incredible customers who helped to make this happen. This award means a lot to us and is a celebration of our hard work throughout the years to be the best we can be, and we look forward to continuing that trend into the future."

A Spokesperson for The British Columbia Wedding Awards 2020 said: “The winners represent the industry’s gold standard that work tirelessly to meet the demands of the couples and their guests. The awards showcased some of the best wedding specialists that operate in the industry, whose excellence and commitment brought them at the forefront of the industry.

“These champions are tried and tested specialists that know how to create a stress-free wedding experience, keeping the romance in the air. We would like to congratulate all the finalists and winners for their amazing achievements.”

For more information about Jewellery Clinic, please visit https://www.jewelleryclinic.com.

About Jewellery Clinic Here at Jewellery Clinic in Surrey BC, we have proudly respected and represented the Family jewellery tradition and its quality standards since 2008. We are an established family business with a proper address you are welcome to visit anytime and with people you can easily talk to. We do jewellery repairs, custom jewellery design such as engagement rings, ring resizing, gold chains, bracelets, pendants, earrings and so on. We also buy gold and buy silver, and also buy diamonds. We are Surrey's best goldsmiths for many years now. Among our multiple services you can count on high quality repair service for jewellery, watches, and clocks. All of our work is carried out with the highest standards in mind by qualified and skilled craftsman. We even offer a guarantee on all of our work! We also offer FREE estimates and our charges are based on a sense of pride in our work and confidence in our skill. We are competitively priced while maintaining a high standard of workmanship. We also design custom jewellery, resize rings and buy gold and silver. We eliminate the middleman so you don't have to visit a local jewellery store and have them ship it out to us, rather you can just come here directly and save a lot of money dealing directly with us instead! You won't believe the savings by dealing direct! We are a small company which means that each item you send to us is treated with exceptional care and attention, each detail critiqued and each piece respected in the way your jewellery deserves. We stand by all of our repairs and creations with only the highest standard being the bar we set our craftsmanship by. Our goal is to offer personal service to each person and company we do business with, aiming towards building lasting, mutually rewarding partnerships! We invite you to take the time to try our company and see for yourself how high our standards are, how excellent our craftsmanship is, and why our longevity persists.