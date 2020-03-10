The leading Cambridgeshire water softener and servicing expert has announced it's their 44th Anniversary. Aquamaster is known throughout the area for its high-quality service and repairs.

Aquamaster Water Treatment has announced it's their 44th Anniversary. The leading Cambridgeshire water softener and servicing expert is known for its high-quality service and repairs of water softeners and is based in Wimblington.

For more information see https://www.aquamasterwater.co.uk

This water softener and servicing company offer it's customers a one-stop solution for all maintenance and servicing, repairs of domestic or commercial water softeners and reverse osmosis purifiers.

Aquamaster Water Treatment supplies and carries out installation work for domestic or commercial water softeners, filtration systems, reverse osmosis systems, ph systems, ultraviolet systems, micro filtration, ultra filtration, carbon de-chlorination systems, and re-bedding mineral media.

They service and repair most make and models of water softeners and reverse osmosis systems including Well water systems, iron removal systems, Legionella risk assessments, Chlorination work of hot and cold water supplies, and cold water storage tanks. A certificate is issued on all completed jobs.

They perform maintenance and servicing and repair work on the complete range of Dometic and Bluewater reverse osmosis systems. Replacement of filters, membranes, and most other parts are provided for the Electrolux, DometicRO 300C, Dometic 400, 400CV, 400B, 400BC, 400BCV, 600C, 600CV, Bluewater Pro, Bluewater Spirit 300 series.

Cambridgeshire leading water softener service company does carry out repairs on commercial softening systems in Peterborough. These commercial water softeners are used to service Laundry companies, Hotels, manufacturing businesses, and care homes.

Areas of service during their 44th year of service include Bedfordshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Lincolnshire, Norfolk, Suffolk, Cambridgeshire, Alconbury, Alwalton, Balsham, Burwell, Cambridge, Cambourne Chatteris, Duxford, Ely, Elton, Fordham, Huntingdon, Girton, Kimbolton, Linton, Littleport, Little Downham, March, Market Deeping, Milton, Newmarket, Peterborough, Sawtry, St.Ives, St.Neots, stilton, Soham, Wansford, Warboys, Whittlesey, Wisbech, Yaxley, Bedford, Bletsoe, Clapham, Carlton, Colmworth, Great Barford, Keysoe, Kempston, Melchbourne and many other loctaions.

This full-service Cambridgeshire water softener and servicing expert invites anyone interested in a complimentary quote to contact them during their 44th year of operations.

