Advanced Exteriors has launched a new roof repair and replacement guide for customers in Maple Grove, MN. They provide high quality roof replacement services with a free roof inspection, focusing on expert service.

The team at Advanced Exteriors explains that since the large storm hit Maple Grove in August, many homeowners are in need of a roof replacement. Now that spring is arriving, more homeowners are looking to get their roof replacement or repair projects completed. However, there is an issue with this that is catching many homeowners unawares.

The roof replacement problem has attracted storm chasers from out of state. These people are pretending to be local or using licenses to pretend they are local. Disreputable contractors like this can cause great harm to the area, so it’s important to make a smart decision when booking a contractor.

Advanced Exteriors has launched its new guide to help customers make a more informed decision. It includes 5 expert tips for anyone considering a roof repair. These include figuring out the cost and budget for the project, looking for a reliable local roofer, and checking their credentials.

It’s also important to review the contract and warranty before they sign the contract, and start the work in warmer weather.

The company states: “Whenever you need to repair or install a new roof, it's a good idea to hire a Maple Grove MN roofer for inspection or regular maintenance. Sometimes having a professional look at your roof situation might help. One thing to keep in mind is that some companies and independent contractors specialize in either roof repairs or roof installation. They might be good at installation, or they might be good at repairs, make sure to pick a roofer who caters to your needs.”

Advanced Exteriors is a full service roofing specialist. They offer full roof replacement and repair throughout the local area. Anyone around the Twin Cities needing roof repair is encouraged to get in touch.

