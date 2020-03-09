Expert roofing contractor Advanced Exteriors Inc. updated its range of roof replacement services for clients in Coon Rapids, Minnesota.

Advanced Exteriors Inc., a roofing contractor in Minneapolis, Minnesota, announced the launch of an updated range of roof replacement services for clients in Coon Rapids. The company provides friendly and dependable roofing and gutter services.

When something happens to one's roof during a storm, it is important that homeowners call right away a professional roofer that can provide a temporary fix to prevent further damage. The newly launched roof replacement services at Advanced Exteriors Inc. aim to help Coon Rapids homeowners who are looking for competent, established and local roof replacement contractors.

On August 11, 2019, a large storm hit Coon Rapids, leaving many homeowners in need of roof replacement. Then, the winter hit before roof replacement projects could be completed.

Unfortunately, the roof replacement problem in Coon Rapids has attracted storm chasers from out of state. These disreputable contractors claim to be local or using local licenses to pretend they are local.

In order to avoid the great harm that such contractors can cause to one's roof and home, Coon Rapids homeowners should work with a locally owned and experienced company.

The team at Advanced Exteriors Inc. have been providing dependable exterior services since 1993. Since then, they have earned the trust of over 4,000 homeowners throughout the Twin Cities.

All new roof replacement projects at Advanced Exteriors Inc. start with a free roof inspection. The roofing professionals provide the expertise and resources clients need to restore their home or office building after a devastating storm.

A satisfied client said: “We recently had our roof replaced by Advanced Exterior and were extremely happy with the work performed. They were competitively priced, timely and thorough with their work and clean up was great. We will definitely use them again and recommend them to anyone looking to improve their home's exterior.”

