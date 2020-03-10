A new productivity at work guide has been launched, focusing on the benefits of ergonomic chairs. These help workers to stay on task, reducing health issues and improving productivity.

A new guide has been launched showing how to improve productivity in the office with ergonomic chairs

(Newswire.net -- March 10, 2020) -- A new productivity at work guide has been launched, focusing on the benefits of ergonomic chairs. These help workers to stay on task, reducing health issues and improving productivity.

A new guide has been launched showing how to improve productivity in the office with ergonomic chairs. By improving worker and staff health, ergonomic chairs offer a range of benefits both for the staff and the business.

More information can be found at: https://chairgonomic.com

The new guide explains that 74% of workers experience pain at their desk a few times or more each week. This can lead to distraction, decreased productivity, health issues and ultimately days off sick.

Research shows that lower back pain is the second most common reason that people miss work. However, by investing in ergonomic chairs, there’s no reason for workers to suffer anymore.

Specially designed ergonomic chairs conform to the body’s shape and support the spine. They keep joints in a natural, neutral position, and are customizable to fit each user’s needs. That means they’re specially designed to prevent discomfort. In providing these chairs for staff, companies can provide better work health and reduce distractions.

Features include adjustable seat height, and a well padded seat and back. The chairs also have a vertical adjustable backrest, adjustable armrests, and lumbar support. Alongside this, they provide adequate seat width and depth, easy swiveling, and a five star base for added stability.

Because they are designed for optimum comfort and back health, they are able to reduce distractions. They also make it easier for staff to focus on doing their job.

The new guide states: “When multiple employees use a particular desk, finding an effective seating option for various body types can be tricky. Ergonomic furniture solves this issue by providing customizable support in adjustable seat height, adjustable armrests, and adequate seat width and depth for various employees.”

Research shows that switching to ergonomic office chairs can decrease employee absenteeism, decrease employee mistakes, and keep workers on task. They can also provide better job satisfaction, improve morale, and boost productivity.

Full details of the new guide can be found on the URL above.