(Newswire.net -- March 9, 2020) -- Cary, NC -- A small family-owned carpet cleaning business in Cary NC has launched truck-mounted carpet cleaning. This equipment allows them to quickly and efficiently clean large homes and offices.

BB Cleaning of Cary NC has launched Truck-mount Quality Carpet Cleaning Services. They specialize in steam cleaning, and now with the truck-mounted tank along with their portable units, they will be able to pull out more contaminants and more moisture faster, leaving the carpets cleaner and dryer.

The launch of truck-mounted services by this local carpet cleaning company came as a result of several months of market research. The Raleigh, Durham, Greensboro Diamond is one of the fastest-growing areas in the country. For this reason the company made the capital investment to buy new high capacity equipment that now allows them to clean more carpets faster and more efficiently.

The use of the truck-mounted tank system the company has launched now allows them to do large commercial jobs such as office buildings and apartment complexes. However, because BB Cleaning is not a national chain, but a small family business they treat each new customer, regardless of size, like a member of their carpet cleaning family.

Part of this is being willing to use the best equipment, the best cleaning solutions and the best methods to clean quickly and efficiently. The truck mounted unit allows the carpet cleaning team to clean carpets faster and therefore have a minimal presence in a customers home or business.

The company uses environmentally friendly green products in all carpet cleaning tasks so that everyone in the house is protected especially children and pets. In the same vein the company can also clean upholstery includes antique furniture, microfiber, cotton, and synthetics. Customers have commented only much brighter and clean their rooms look once their upholstery has been cleaned.

Food stains, ink, animal residues, and years of dirty clothes being rubbed into the furniture can be quickly removed with the new truck mounted equipment and safe cleaners. The company recommends that carpeting and all flooring be professionally cleaned twice a year however, they are available to handle emergency spots and water damage on an emergency basis.

Their list of services includes carpet cleaning, stain and odor removal, commercial carpet cleaning, upholstery cleaning, residential & commercial upholstery cleaning, specialized upholstery cleaning tools, tile & grout cleaning,

Rick Emerson a recent customer said, “Brian came out and did an awesome job for a reasonable price. We were planning on getting new carpets but are holding off due to the results. Right knowledge. right equipment, right price and right attitude.”

The launch of the new truck mounted carpet cleaning services will bring cleaner carpets and upholstery to many residents of Cary and the surrounding area.

