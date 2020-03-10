Dr. Eichelberger at Reno Alternative Medicine updated its range of Classical Five Element Acupuncture treatments for patients in Reno.

Reno Alternative Medicine, an alternative medicine practice in Reno, Nevada, announced the launch of an updated range of treatments for patients struggling with stress, pain, and other health issues. Dr. Eichelberger has over 43 years experience helping patients lead a healthier life.

According to recent studies, in the United States today, 40 million people experience anxiety disorders and approximately 60 million currently have sleep disorders and insomnia. The newly launched alternative medicine treatments at Reno Alternative Medicine aim to heal patients at physical, mental and emotional level.

A lot of physical chronic conditions have an emotional component. By solely addressing physical symptoms, it is unlikely that the patient will truly be healed.

Classical Five Element Acupuncture has exceptional success in addressing anxiety, stress, depression and insomnia. It specializes in understanding issues one may be experiencing and uniquely treats that condition.

In addition, Classical Five Element Acupuncture specializes in the renewal and re-balancing of a person's vital healing energy through traditional Chinese acupuncture therapy.

Dr. Eichelberger is certified in Classical Five Element Acupuncture, a style of acupuncture that uniquely treats anxiety, depression, stress, insomnia and chronic pain. His treatments are completely individualized and interactive and can help patients feel clear, calm and more focused.

Dr. Eichelberger is also certified in 37 other styles of acupuncture, Metabolic Typing or individualized nutrition), Functional Diagnostic Medicine and Qigong. He is the only practitioner in Northern Nevada offering Classical Five Element Acupuncture.

A satisfied client said: “Dr. Eichelberger is a great practitioner. He is very personable with all of his patients, focuses on treating the true cause of the illness and puts all his efforts into healing. I have seen him various times for many different reasons and I always walked away feeling more balanced than when I came in.”

