Consulting Cumbria Ltd, a company in Cumbria, North West England, announced that it is being rebranded to use the trading name ClimbHigh SEO. The company will be changing its focus to offer professional SEO solutions to businesses in Cumbria, The Borders and the rest of the UK.

More information can be found at https://climbhighseo.agency

Higher Google rankings mean more traffic to one's website. Consulting Cumbria Ltd just announced that it is now providing professional SEO services for businesses looking to improve their Google ranking, increase their visibility online, and achieve their marketing goals quickly and affordably.

The recent rebranding follows the formation of a partnership between Ray Cassidy, the owner of ClimbHigh SEO, and Chris Wilcox of Light Bulb Web Design in Carlisle just over a year ago.

Every second, there are thousands of people who are searching for products and services on the Internet. As such, being visible on the first page of Google's search results plays a vital role in getting new customers.

Investing in SEO is undoubtedly one of the best ways to impact a qualified audience for one's business.

The digital experts at ClimbHigh SEO are committed to improving their clients' Google rankings. Their unique approach to search engine optimisation generates measurable results in the form of higher Google rankings and increased organic revenue, ultimately delivering significant return on investment.

Through professional SEO techniques, they are able to increase the number of people who visit each client's site and thus increase the number of customers and sales.

A satisfied client, Mike Norbury of Keswick Mountain Adventures, said: “Ray provides a very professional and effective service. The difference Ray has made to my internet presence has turned my business around. Ray always has the right answers and gives sound advice. Ray is invaluable and I will be using Ray as long as I’m in business. Thanks Ray.”

Interested parties can find more by visiting the above-mentioned website or accessing https://consultingcumbria.co.uk and https://www.newtonscradle.uk