The Lakes Family Dental is a general, cosmetic, and restorative dental practice based in McAllen, Texas. It assists patients' dental needs, such as dental implants.

(Newswire.net -- March 10, 2020) -- McAllen, TX -- The Lakes Family Dental is a general, cosmetic, and restorative dental practice based in McAllen, Texas. It assists patients' dental needs, such as dental implants.

Texas, USA - Dr. Jeffery Alvarado is an award-winning dentist who has extensive experience with dental implants. He is part of the expert team of dentists at The Lakes Family Dental.

Dr. Alvarado was awarded the 2015 Opencare Dentistry Choice winner for his work with tooth implants. This award has gained him attention, and he is considered to be the best McAllen dentist.

He also holds a certificate with the Academy in Sports Dentistry and is listed on America's Guide for Top Dentist. Dr. Alvarado is a Top Six Month Smiles Provider and is certified with the Engle Institute for Dental Implants, demonstrating his knowledge and expertise in the field of dentistry.

The Lakes Family Dental specializes in general, cosmetic, and restorative dentistry. Tooth implants are an important service that the practice provides to the community in McAllen, Texas.

The Lakes Family Dental is a BBB Accredited dental practice, having won the Mary G. Moad Ethics Award. Dr. Alvarado and the team of professionals serve patients with a wide range of customized dental treatments to assist their teeth troubles such as tooth implants, full mouth construction, and sleep apnea.

The Lakes Family Dental's staffing philosophy focuses on putting their patients first. This means creating a patient-friendly environment so that every visit is as stress-free as possible.

They have customized treatment plans to make patients' visits as smooth as possible. This includes same-day procedures, free Wi-Fi and relaxation amenities, noise-canceling headphones, and complimentary snacks and beverages.

The practice provides affordable solution plans for patients, helping to lower the cost of dental work, like tooth implants. The Lakes Family Dental offers flexible payment options, including a dental membership plan, care credit third party financing, a lending club, and several payment methods; cash, check, and major credit cards.

The Lakes Family Dental membership plan is available to patients and small businesses who are looking for employee dental coverage. This plan includes routine x-rays, cleaning, examinations, oral cancer screenings, a fluoride treatment, an emergency examination, and 10% off any treatment, which also covers cosmetic dentistry.

The dental practice utilizes Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram as its social media platforms. This makes it accessible to pretty much everyone. Patients can engage with the dental practice via these platforms and with other members of The Lakes Family Dental community.

The Lakes Family Dental reflects its commitment to providing general, cosmetic, and restorative dentistry for the entire family, which includes dental implants. With Dr. Alvarado being the best McAllen dentist, and his team of doctors, registered dental hygienists, registered dental assistants, specialists, and coordinators on board, they hope to continue being a practice where patients can turn to for dental services.