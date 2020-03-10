Athens, Georgia, landscaping company Fresh Cut Landscaping launched its updated range of weed control and fertilization services for residential clients.

(Newswire.net -- March 10, 2020) -- Athens, GA -- Athens, Georgia, landscaping company Fresh Cut Landscaping launched its updated range of weed control and fertilization services for residential clients. The dedicated team take pride in helping properties throughout Athens look their best.

More information can be found at https://freshcutathens.com

At Fresh Cut Landscaping, the team understand that every homeowner has unique preferences and goals for their property. That is why they just launched a new range of lawn care services to meet these needs and preferences.

When the springtime rolls around, homeowners want to have the right plans in place to help their lawn thrive. The lawn fertilization and weed control services at Fresh Cut Landscaping offer a proactive approach to keeping lawns healthy.

Proper fertilization is an important part of any complete residential lawn care plan. Fertilizer provides the nutrition lawns need to be healthy and strong so they can remain green and vibrant throughout the seasons.

In addition, weed control services help to eliminate weeds and bring one's yard back to a healthy state. Weeds can be an invasive presence and can also be harmful to pets if eaten.

When it comes to maintaining their landscape, homeowners want to make sure they receive services that are worth their time and money.

The lawn experts value the importance of lawn fertilization and weed control in maintaining healthy lawns. They offer numerous property maintenance plans for their Athens clients. Each is designed to help clients keep their properties looking pristine all year.

A spokesperson for the company said: "Because we are committed to the highest level of customer satisfaction, our service will meet your needs not only to enhance the beauty of your property but to increase its value as well. We understand that your home is special and that is why we perform our services with the level of care as if it were our own."

Interested parties can find more by visiting the above-mentioned website.