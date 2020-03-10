Montana-based Lion Flight Charters has launched a new private and charter jet service combining the best aspects of utilizing a broker service and a charter service.

(Newswire.net -- March 10, 2020) -- Montana-based Lion Flight Charters has launched a new private and charter jet service combining the best aspects of utilizing a broker service and a charter service.

A Montana-based aviation company, Lion Flight Charters, has launched a private and charter jet flight broker service to meet the demand for cost-efficient and reliable service nationwide.

Visit: https://lionflightcharters.com to find more information.

The new dual service has been launched to take the hassle out of booking a private or charter jet for customers who travel frequently for business or social purposes and need a reliable service that is both quick and cost-effective. It brings together the best aspects of a charter service combined with the best aspects of using a broker ensuring the customer gets the best deal possible, in terms of availability, price and flexibility.

The company understands the traditional booking process offered by alternative suppliers can be time-consuming as customers seek quotes from both brokers and charters to find the best deal possible, often at short notice. Utilizing the new service from Lion Flight Charters ensures the use of a private jet but without the hassle.

Additionally, Lion Flight Charters offers reliable service at short notice, which can be especially useful for business owners and managers who are regularly required to fly between different cities. As is often the case, traveling between cities can be stressful if there are travel disruptions, however, the new service makes the process stress free.

The booking process has been simplified and keeps the customer in mind. Initially, customers call for a quote stating where they are flying to and from, what the dates are and if they are fixed or flexible. An operator will review the availability and provide the best options directly to the customer.

Lion Flight Charters has many years of industry knowledge and aviation experience, which is combined with a drive to ensure all customers travel stress-free, regardless of how frequently they fly or whether it is short notice. The company combines the best of both worlds, a private jet ready to go wherever necessary without the headache of ringing multiple agencies.

A spokesperson for the company commented “We see ourselves as providing an air taxi service to customers who want to have an enjoyable, hassle-free experience. We’re experts in our field and know how frustrating it can be trying to find a good deal, at short notice using traditional brokers or charter providers.”

They continued, “That’s why we offer a dual service. It means our customers only need to come to us, which allows us to provide a reliable service and a smooth journey.”

The newly launched service is available to both occasional and frequent flyers. To find out more about the range of services provided, visit: https://lionflightcharters.com