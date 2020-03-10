Warwick Dental is now offering a $1,800 discount on Invisalign braces for patients in Northwest Oklahoma City.

(Newswire.net -- March 10, 2020) -- Warwick, OK -- Warwick Dental is now offering a $1,800 discount on Invisalign braces for patients in Northwest Oklahoma City. Clear aligners can help patients to improve their smile, confidence, and oral health.

Warwick Dental has announced a new clear aligner special offer for residents of Northwest Oklahoma City, OK and the surrounding areas. The clear aligner service is designed to give patients more confidence and a healthier, happier smile by gently moving and aligning teeth into place.

The Invisalign clear aligner service from Warwick Dental allows patients to get a straighter smile without the discomfort of traditional braces. An $1,800 discount is also being provided for new Invisalign patients in northwest Oklahoma City. Patients are encouraged to call (405) 722-7071 today to get more information.

Invisalign braces can correct teeth that are crooked, gapped or crowded. They also help to resolve and rectify abnormal bites. One of the main issues with crowded or widely spaced teeth is that they can result in gum disease. Invisalign braces can help to properly position the teeth to help with this.

The team at Warwick Dental explains that self love starts with a happy, healthy white smile. They are a dental practice that cares about their patients and helps them to feel happier about their oral health.

Invisalign clear braces are ideal for patients of any age. They are designed for maximum comfort and convenience. One of their main advantages is that they don’t have the clunky, uncomfortable appearance and feel of traditional braces.

While they are designed to reposition misaligned teeth, they also offer health benefits. Clear aligners can reduce the risk of gum disease, and also help to prevent tooth decay.

With Invisalign, patients can get straighter teeth and a healthier smile. This leads to improved self confidence and a range of oral health benefits.

The practice states: “At Warwick Dental, our technology sets us apart allowing us to perform more effective treatments as well. Every smile deserves individual care, so we implement cutting edge technology to help design the perfect treatment plan for each of our patients. You deserve to feel the very best about your smile!”

