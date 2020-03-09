Kevin Precious and Duncan Oakley headline the bill at the ROFL Comedy Club in Newcastle Under Lyme this weekend, with compere Cokey Falkow.

Award-winning comedians will have audiences rolling on the floor laughing at Staffordshire’s only dedicated comedy club from the 12th to the 14th of March. Three brilliant comedians will be on the bill, as well as resident compere Cokey Falkow, recently on BBC’s War of the Worlds.

The bill on Friday and Saturday is headlined by Duncan Oakley "English Comedian of the Year" in 2015 and "Midlands Comedian of the Year 2016." Duncan has been a musician since the age of six, has performed on the UK comedy circuit since 1999, appeared at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, on BBC Radio 4 and at many summer festivals, as well as starring in Beat24's feature film 'Frontman' and short film 'Read Between the Signs.'

The Yorkshire Evening Post called his show "Pure brilliance!"

Kevin Precious and Andy White are also on the bill on both Friday and Saturday nights. Kevin Precious is a former religious studies teacher turned stand-up comedian. An energetic and confident Brummie, White combines silly voices and a mad afro to devastating comic effect. His numerous media appearances include the BBC New Comedy Awards on BBC Choice.

On Thursday night, March 12th, Kevin Precious performs his Solo show, Unholier Than Thou plus there is a hilarious support act.

Unholier Than Thou features jokes and stories about teaching religious studies as a non-believer, being a humanist, the God-shaped hole and little bits here and there relating to the philosophy of religion.

'Instantly recognisable stage presence and boundless wit' (Leicester Mercury at the Leicester Comedy Festival).

Thursday: March 12th Kevin Precious plus hilarious support

Friday: March 13th Kevin Precious Andy White Duncan Oakley Compere Cokey Falkow

Saturday: March 14th Kevin Precious Andy White Duncan Oakley Compere Cokey Falkow

