Portland’s White House has launched its new 2020 event calendar and is open to clients booking events throughout the year. The luxurious B&B offers a picturesque setting for weddings, elopement, banquet events, holiday parties, corporate events and more.

The site explains that Portland’s White House is one of the most luxurious bed and breakfast properties in the Rose City. It is a historic home that now houses a high end bed and breakfast, and dates back to 1911.

Originally built for lumber baron Robert Lyle and his family, the neoclassical mansion has a quiet location in the heart of Irvington.

Irvington is an exclusive and popular neighborhood known for its fine dining and shopping experiences. All of this is within walking distance from the property, so guests can explore the local area when they stay.

Portland is known for its fine wines, microbrews, and craft cocktails. It boasts the greatest number of critically acclaimed restaurants, wineries and bars per capita than anywhere in the nation.

Regardless of the reason for the event, party or celebration, Portland’s White House is centrally located and easy to find.

Now they are accepting event bookings for 2020 and beyond. It is ranked as one of Oregon’s best venues for weddings and special events, thanks to its historic architecture and quality catering.

The team takes pride in helping clients to have an enjoyable and memorable event. Along with weddings, they can help with anniversary celebrations, birthdays, business retreats, corporate meetings, formal dinners, and more.

Choosing the right venue for any event is important, because it helps with every other aspect of planning. Clients can book Portland’s White House knowing that they will get the best service regardless of their needs.

A recent client said: “We rented the facility for our wedding and it was the most amazing experience. Our entire family stayed over night. The rooms and common areas are stunning, welcoming and comfortable. The Staff was incredible. They thought of everything!”

