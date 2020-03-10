When Cori Stern started her own practice, she had big dreams but discovered a hard truth - if you build it, they will not come.

Cori Stern was excited to graduate Chiropractic School and start her own practice. She set out with big dreams but discovered a hard truth - if you build it, they will not come.

Since she had no training in running a practice while at school, she didn’t know how to market, how to find patients, or how to manage finances. When she did get her first flow of patients, she was accepting insurance and not getting much in the way of fees. Her overhead was high, and she was soon in debt.

Just when she had reached the point of desperation and was seriously considering closing her practice and taking a job to pay the bills, she attended a Standard Process seminar on nutrition and heard about Nutrition Response Testing®, a technique developed by Dr. Freddie Ulan and taught by Ulan Nutritional Systems.

“At this event, I met a chiropractor from New Jersey who kindly offered to share his manual from a Nutrition Response Testing workshop he’d recently attended,” said Stern. “I read it, started to play with it, and got results right away. And I made some money selling supplements!”

By adding Nutrition Response Testing to her chiropractic treatments, she was getting very good results with patients. “Although this new technique led to an increase in patients, I was still struggling to run the practice efficiently and expand,” says Stern.

When a consultant from Ulan Nutritional System called to find out what she was doing and heard that she was still struggling to manage the practice, they suggested she take the Patient Management Workshop.

“I was already $60,000 in debt, but I decided that if this training could help turn my practice around, it would be worth it,” says Stern. “Sitting in that room was totally life-changing. I couldn’t believe what I was learning, how detailed and applicable it was. Things started to improve after that. I also took the 3-day Nutrition Response Testing workshop to improve my clinical skills and combined with the patient management skills I learned; the practice improved by about 10 percent.”

Encouraged by this result, Stern took the next courses in practice management and growth acceleration, as well as the Advanced Clinical Training courses. She refinanced her office building (a medical condo) to pay for the Marketing Basics course, a communication skills course, and the How to Organize the Practice course.

“I also had a marketing consultant from Ulan Nutritional System helping me and walking me through everything, which was invaluable,” says Stern. “She taught me how to hire and train - which is critically important. I could not run my business and expand without good people helping me.”

After this training, Stern’s patient visits jumped from 10 a week to 80 a week and she was able to pay back the loan for the training within three months.

The year before she discovered Nutrition Response Testing, she reported a loss of $2500 on her tax return. The year after she took the training her income was $100,000. And it’s increased by 15–30 percent year-after-year since then.

“We will hit $1M this year and I’m only working two full days and 2 half days now,” says Stern. “But what’s more important to me is that we can help thousands of people restore their health and improve the quality of their lives. We’re changing the healthcare paradigm and helping the next generation be healthier and happier.”

The next chapter for Stern is teaching other practitioners how to achieve the same level of success. She’s committed to building a growing community of effective Nutrition Response Testing practitioners who have the skills to help patients and run an expanding practice, so they can change the health care paradigm in their communities.

About Ulan Nutritional Systems, Inc. Ulan Nutritional Systems was founded in 2005 by Dr. Freddie Ulan. After his discoveries in the field of nutrition, he overcame a severe physical illness. He started receiving more and more demand from health care practitioners to train them on his methods. The company has trained thousands of practitioners nationwide in Dr. Ulan’s methods, and now offers not only training in Nutrition Response Testing, but also patient management, practice management, and personal development