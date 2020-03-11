The leading family health practice in Kelowna CA has announced the addition of a naturopathic doctor to their staff.

AltaVie Integrated Family Health in Kelowna CA announces the addition of the newest member of their team. Dr. Susan Frame is a fully licensed naturopathic doctor with certifications in acupuncture, intravenous therapy (IV), prescriptive authority, and immunization.

For more information see https://www.altaviehealth.com

Dr. Frame has a special interest in women's health concerns such as hormonal imbalance, fertility concerns, post-natal concerns, and more. She has a passion for working with children of all ages. She also works in-depth with thyroid imbalance and digestive concerns.

This Kelowna naturopath joins AltaVie Integrated Family Health adding even more value to their already diverse multidisciplinary team. The healthcare practitioners at this clinic have trained for countless hours in their various specialties. They are lovely, passionate people that are dedicated to caring for the health of the residents of Kelowna and the surrounding area.

Dr. Frame's background and skill set fit in perfectly with the rest of the health care professionals at the clinic. The team at this unique health care facility provides a broad spectrum of health care services including chiropractic, naturopathic medicine, occupational therapy, and registered massage.

Dr. Susan Frame will be bringing her experience to their chiropractic practice as well, providing support to the preconception chiro care, pregnancy chiro care, postnatal chiro care, pediatric chiropractic and dynamic neuromuscular stabilization(DNS).

All the health care professionals work together as a cooperative team to achieve the optimal health of each patient. Presently the team consists of Dr. Amanda Stevens DC CACCP, Dr. Anna Marie Gioerach DC, Jen Taubensee OT, Hiliary Krumm RMT, Julie Pillon RMT, Jody Schmuland, Rachel Harrhy, and Emma Schmuland and the latest addition Dr. Susan Frame ND.

The clinic is located at 434 Cedar Ave, Kelowna, British Columbia. Kelowna is in the Okanagan Valley and appointments may be booked online or via phone.

The announcement of the addition of the newest member, Dr. Susan Frame compliments the other disciplines at the family clinic especially in the area of pregnancy and postnatal support.

For further information see the above URL or call 1-778-484-4414