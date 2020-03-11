Hillside, New Jersey online marketing agency Local Mobile Vantage updated its services to provide complete reputation management solutions for businesses across sectors.

Local Mobile Vantage, a digital marketing agency based in Hillside, New Jersey, released an updated range of reputation management solutions for local businesses in Union, Newark and the surrounding areas. The agency offers a comprehensive solution designed to help client businesses improve their online reputation and take proactive steps to address any potential feedback issues.

More details can be found at https://www.localmobilevantage.com/services/online-reputation-management.

With the new services, the Hillside online marketing agency aims to empower New Jersey businesses to improve their online reputation through a series of effective monitoring and management strategies.

The majority of modern consumers rely on the internet to find business in their areas, with Google, social media and review platforms being used by up to 90% of US adults. Current figures show that the average US consumer reads four to six reviews before contacting a business, making online reputation an important predictor of overall marketing success.

Local Mobile Vantage offers an effective reputation monitoring solution which alerts client businesses immediately of both positive and negative feedback. The company also provides professional consulting on how to handle negative reviews as professionally as possible.

Local businesses working with the Hillside marketing agency also benefit from professional review generation campaigns. The agency implements effective strategies to encourage customers to leave feedback, thus improving overall online reputation and authority while minimizing the impact of potentially negative content.

The recent announcement is in line with the company’s commitment to providing cutting-edge online marketing solutions adapted to the needs of modern New Jersey businesses.

A spokesperson for the company said: “We’re different from the rest because we actually listen. We listen to our clients and their customers. In essence, we’ll be doing the marketing for you and will represent your brand and your name in everything we do. We understand how much your business means to you and so consider us as a part of your team working hard to make your business successful.”

